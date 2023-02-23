Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 817 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,387 shares of company stock worth $1,058,771. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

NYSE:AJG opened at $186.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.03 and a 12 month high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

