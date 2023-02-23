Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.