Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.96 and its 200-day moving average is $256.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

