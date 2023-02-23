Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $566,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.30 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

