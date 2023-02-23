Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUS stock opened at $112.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average is $111.72. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $126.85.

