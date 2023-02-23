Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,512 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

