Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 33.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $294.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.30. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $218.52 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

