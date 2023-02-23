Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$415.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.43 million.

Adeia Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ADEA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 731,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Adeia has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

