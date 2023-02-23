Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$415.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.43 million.
Adeia Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of ADEA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 731,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Adeia has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $11.85.
About Adeia
