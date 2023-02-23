Adshares Market Capitalization Reaches $42.06 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00004795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $42.06 million and $141,772.89 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007399 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,957 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

