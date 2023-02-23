Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI) Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aetherium Acquisition were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMFI. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,571,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,507,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aetherium Acquisition by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 516,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 316,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,843,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aetherium Acquisition by 19,432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 273,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 271,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMFI opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

