Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
AEMD opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.46.
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
