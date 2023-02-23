Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

AEMD opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

