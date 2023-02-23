Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,000 shares during the period. Affimed makes up 1.3% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Affimed worth $17,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Affimed by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 173,105 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affimed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Affimed Stock Up 1.8 %

Affimed Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

(Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.