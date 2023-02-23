Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.90.

TSE AEM opened at C$61.53 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$48.88 and a 52 week high of C$84.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market cap of C$28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total transaction of C$562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at C$7,867,016.50. In related news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,581,824.50. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total transaction of C$562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,867,016.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $3,190,815. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 112.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

