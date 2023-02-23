Aion 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.16 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00223019 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00108152 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00058199 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00056460 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000860 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

