Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $330.00 at Piper Sandler

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $246.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day moving average of $266.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

