Alesco Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,827,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,807,000 after purchasing an additional 714,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,915,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,220,000 after purchasing an additional 633,272 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.18. 85,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,464. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

