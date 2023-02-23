Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.64. 72,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,079. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $256.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.54 and its 200 day moving average is $216.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

