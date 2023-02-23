Alesco Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,484,105. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $150.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

