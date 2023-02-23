Alesco Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,033,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 273,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 269,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,189. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $29.08.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

