Alesco Advisors LLC Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 86.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 185.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,737. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

