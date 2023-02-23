Alesco Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.62. The stock had a trading volume of 92,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,365. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.90.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.