Alesco Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.62. The stock had a trading volume of 92,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,365. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.90.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
