Alesco Advisors LLC Purchases 435 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.37. 294,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,791. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.