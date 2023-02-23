Alesco Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,098,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 316,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 88,670 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 316,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.35. 33,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

