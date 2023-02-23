Alesco Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $6,353,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.88. 132,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,362. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

