Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 32,972 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 928,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,972 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,044,293. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

