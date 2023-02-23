Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Allegion updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.30-$6.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.30-6.50 EPS.

Allegion Stock Down 1.6 %

ALLE stock opened at $113.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Allegion by 88.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading

