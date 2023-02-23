Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Mizuho

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.56.

ALLE stock opened at $113.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

