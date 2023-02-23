Allstate Corp Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,625. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average of $147.24. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

