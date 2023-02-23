Allstate Corp Has $8.10 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,210,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,008,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

TMO traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $550.36. 399,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,069. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $564.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.15. The company has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

