Allstate Corp Increases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,750 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for approximately 0.5% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Allstate Corp owned about 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE INVH traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $32.00. 510,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

