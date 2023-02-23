Allstate Corp Sells 1,294 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.98. 4,031,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,088,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

