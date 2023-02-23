Allstate Corp Sells 9,176 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $177.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

