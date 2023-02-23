Allstate Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3 %

DIS traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,515,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $150.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

