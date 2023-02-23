Almitas Capital LLC Sells 377,832 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Almitas Capital LLC lowered its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 377,832 shares during the period. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund comprises 1.1% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAX. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 657,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 217,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.64.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

