Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $4.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,602,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Altice USA by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 825.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

