Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 9.6%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.24. 1,504,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,123,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ATUS. TD Securities downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Altice USA to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Altice USA Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

About Altice USA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after acquiring an additional 263,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 514.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106,315 shares during the period. Finally, TPG GP A LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,612,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Further Reading

