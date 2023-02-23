Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Shares Up 5.7%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.13. Approximately 30,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 14,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.81. The firm has a market cap of C$225.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

