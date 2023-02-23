Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $121.00

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 34255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.49).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.62.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

