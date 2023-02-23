American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. American Electric Power updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.67. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,496,000 after purchasing an additional 86,622 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.