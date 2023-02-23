American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock remained flat at $32.86 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,300,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.