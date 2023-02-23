American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of AMH stock remained flat at $32.86 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,300,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

