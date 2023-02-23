American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.00. 139,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. American Water Works’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.09%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.