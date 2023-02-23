AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.36.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,204,000 after buying an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

