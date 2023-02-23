AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%.
AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ AMSF opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.36.
AMERISAFE Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 43.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE Company Profile
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.