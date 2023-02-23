AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $60.49.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AMERISAFE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.