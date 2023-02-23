AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million.

AMERISAFE Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

