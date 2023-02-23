Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

APH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,109. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

