Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 3,178 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roblox stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,046,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,186,312. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after buying an additional 8,535,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

