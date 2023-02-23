Analysts Set Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Price Target at $140.25

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($148.94) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cheuvreux cut Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($124.47) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Safran has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

