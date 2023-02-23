Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM) Insider Purchases £28,161.95 in Stock

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Rating) insider Michael Ian Rawlinson bought 563,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £28,161.95 ($33,913.72).
Andrada Mining Price Performance
Andrada Mining stock opened at GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £74.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Andrada Mining Limited has a one year low of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 9.79 ($0.12). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.85.
About Andrada Mining
