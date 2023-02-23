Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM) Insider Purchases £28,161.95 in Stock

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Rating) insider Michael Ian Rawlinson bought 563,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £28,161.95 ($33,913.72).

Andrada Mining Price Performance

Andrada Mining stock opened at GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £74.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Andrada Mining Limited has a one year low of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 9.79 ($0.12). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.85.

About Andrada Mining

Further Reading

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

