ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $266.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.55.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

