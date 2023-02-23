ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $266.78, but opened at $291.50. ANSYS shares last traded at $297.84, with a volume of 166,467 shares traded.

The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.55.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

ANSYS Trading Up 11.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after acquiring an additional 115,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.43.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Stories

